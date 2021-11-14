Secularism to end in India if Hindus become minority, says G Kishan Reddy

Amid a political row over Congress leader Salman Khurshid's assessment of Hindutva, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that secularism in India will cease to exist if Hindus ever become a minority.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress of dissuading peace on the basis of religion.

Khurshid, in his book, has compared the Hindutva to extremist-terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISIS. Reacting to it, Reddy said, "such statements by a senior Congress leader are not appreciable."

"Till Hindus are there in India, there will be secularism here. The day they become a minority, there will be no secularism... just like in Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said.

He accused Congress of dividing people on the lines of religion ahead of the Assembly elections. "So I request Congress party leaders to not break people on the basis of religion. For the elections, do not divert people on the basis of religion," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Khurshid's book on Ayodhya sparked a political controversy in the country with the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh even considering slapping a ban on the book in the state.

Reddy went on to say there were no communal crises, curfews, bomb blasts, terrorist incidents in the last seven years, with Jammu and Kashmir being an exception.

