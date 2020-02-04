Shah wants a blank cheque from people: Kejriwal dares BJP to name CM face; AAP manifesto released

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared BJP to name its Chief Ministerial face with a jibe that Home Minister Amit Shah wants a "blank cheque" from people on which he can write the name he wishes, as AAP promised a slew of measures from a “Deshbhakti Curriculum” in schools to spoken English course for youth if voted to power again.

Round-the-clock power and water supply, houses for slum dwellers, doorstep delivery of ration, compensation of Rs one crore for the families of sanitation workers who die during work and 24X7 markets are among other promises made by the AAP, which is seeking re-election, in its manifesto released on Tuesday.

Addressing media after the release of AAP manifesto, Kejriwal said he was ready for public debate with the BJP's Chief Ministerial face and dared them to name the leader by 1 PM on Wednesday.

He said Shah is demanding a "blank cheque" from the people of Delhi. "Shah is telling people that he will fill up the name of the Chief Minister on the cheque later if the saffron party gets Delhi's mandate. In a democracy, the chief minister is chosen by people, not by Amit Shah... What if Amit Shah names some uneducated person for CM post. It will be a betrayal to the people of Delhi," he said.

The AAP manifesto blended social welfare schemes like projects for infrastructure development and measures to counter BJP narrative on nationalism. It also mentioned its demand for full statehood in the manifesto but in a toned-down manner.

The manifesto's opening line read, “AAP makes a commitment to the people of Delhi to serve and uphold, Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India as fundamental to our Governance model.”

The AAP roadmap was divided into two parts, which included ten guarantees to the people of Delhi and an extended list of 28 initiatives that will complement the guarantees.

The ten guarantees included uninterrupted power and water supply, world-class education facility, affordable and accessible healthcare, cheapest transport system and pollution-free Delhi among others.

The 28 initiatives promised by the AAP include free pilgrimage for 10 lakh senior citizens in five years, the world's largest Metro network and appointment of new sanitation workers, protection from sealing among others.

In a bid to raise youth's employment opportunities and income potential, the AAP promises to introduce Spoken English, soft skills and personality development classes for students who have completed their schooling from any Delhi school in the last five years.

Noting that sanitation workers play the most important role in keeping the city clean, the manifesto promised a compensation of Rs one crore to families of all those who die while performing duty.

It also said the AAP will establish 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas where shops and restaurants can remain open round the clock. "This will make Delhi a bustling, 24x7 hospitable city and also contribute to tourism and overall economy," it said.

Keeping 'Poorvanchali' voters, who belong to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the AAP will pursue with Centre for making the Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.