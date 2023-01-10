Shashi Tharoor keeps Congress camps guessing

Even as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor openly stated on Monday that he wishes to focus on Kerala politics, state leaders are still unaware of the real intentions of the diplomat-turned politician.

Is Tharoor really interested in focusing on Kerala politics, or is he trying to put pressure on the party leadership for a key position at the national level? These are the questions doing the rounds among party workers.

Political analysts feel that Tharoor's ultimate aim could be to emerge as a national leader only and he could be trying to prepare a firm ground for that in Kerala and wait until things come in favour of the Congress at the national level.

Meanwhile, Tharoor is reportedly planning a second round of North Kerala tour to meet Muslim leaders.

According to Congress sources, there is serious resentment in the party over Tharoor's moves as it was affecting the party's prospects in Kerala. Many in the party strongly feel that Tharoor should be given a key role at the national level considering his international profile. He should also be retained as a star campaigner of the party. But his recent acts in the state will only invite the wrath of the party leadership, said a Congress leader.

The Kerala PCC executive meeting this week may also hold discussions on Tharoor's open statements and parallel activities.

Political analyst and senior journalist Jacob George said that though Tharoor seems to be at present genuinely interested in Kerala politics, it needs to be considered only as preparing a firm step for emerging in national politics.

According to George, a person of Tharoor's stature should obviously be interested in national politics only. But since the chances of Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are still bleak, Tharoor could be making a strategic move to remain prominent at the state level for the time being. He seems to be planning to emerge as a national leader after becoming a strong leader in Kerala.

Despite widespread criticisms that Tharoor's recent remark highlighting his Hindu-Nair identity had dented his stature, George did not subscribe to it. Even after the 'Nair remark' Tharoor was being received with much warmth by the heads of other communities. Tharoor enjoys a charisma which makes him acceptable to all, George said.