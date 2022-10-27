Shinde only Maharashtra CM to facilitate projects for Gujarat: NCP

Amid reports that Indian Air Force’s transport carrier will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat, the Opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the Eknath Shinde government for losing one more industrial project to the neighbouring state.

Tata-Airbus project follows Vedanta-Foxconn exiting Maharashtra. This, despite assurance by the state government that the Tata-Airbus project would begin in Nagpur.

“Shinde appointed as Chief Minister by the BJP only to facilitate transfer (of) mega projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat,” said Mahesh Tapase, chief spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party.

According to Tapase, the Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus episodes reflect the “sheer incompetence” of Shinde, as he repeatedly fails to retain investments and projects in Maharashtra.

Tapase blamed Shinde for bowing in front of his political masters and not opposing them even at the cost of losing out projects from Maharashtra.

Shinde is “busy safeguarding his post of the Chief Minister” even as Gujrat continues its “surgical strike on Maharashtra,” he said.

“After the exit of Vedanta-Foxconn, Shinde had clearly said that the Tata Airbus project to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft will come up in Nagpur. Today his lie stands exposed,” remarked Tapase.

“Taking a cue from Liz Truss, Shinde should immediately resign as CM for not being able to uphold the interest of Maharashtra,” he said.