Shiv Sena in oppn benches in RS, no word yet in LS

Shiv Sena members in the Rajya Sabha will now sit among the opposition parties following a change in the seating arrangement in the Upper House.

Shiv Sena has three members in the Upper House – Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and industrialist Rajkumar Dhoot. It is learnt that Raut and Desai have been shifted on rear rows in the Rajya Sabha.

However, the changes were yet to reflect in the Lok Sabha where Shiv Sena has 18 members,

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that no request has been received from the Shiv Sena yet asking to be seated among the opposition benches.

Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said he had not received any information from the Lok Sabha Secretariat about any change in the seating arrangement.