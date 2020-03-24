Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins trust vote

Chouhan, who took oath as the Chief Minister on Monday, moved a motion,which was unanimously passed

  • Mar 24 2020, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 23:03 ist
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government won the trust of 112 MLAs, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent legislators, in the Madhya Pradesh assembly while 92 Congress MLAs stayed away from the proceedings.

Describing the trust vote as a constitutional necessity, the chief minister said right now his government's entire focus is on tackling the Coronavirus.

BSP MLAs Rambai Parihar and Sanjeev Kushwah, independents Surendra Singh Shera and Rana Vikram Singh and SP MLA Rajesh Shukla, who had previously backed the Kamal Nath government, also voted in favour of the BJP government. The remaining two independent MLAs were not present.

Justifying Congress’s boycott of the trust move, MLA and former Minister Jitu Patwari said, the notification for the session was issued at 12.07 a.m. “When there is a lockdown and curfew, then how can MLAs reach the Assembly at such a short notice?”

