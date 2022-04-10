Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary

Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary for third term

A leader from the Dalit community was also included in the CPI(M) politburo for the first time

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 10 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 18:02 ist
Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI file photo

The 23rd CPI(M) party congress has reelected Sitaram Yechury as the party general secretary for the third term.

A leader from the Dalit community was also included in the CPI(M) politburo for the first time. Ram Chandra Dome from West Bengal is among the three new faces in the politburo.

Former MP and Left Democratic Front convenor in Kerala A Vijayaraghavan and All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale are the other new faces in the 17-member politburo.

S Ramachandra Pillai, Biman Bose and Hannan Mollah were dropped from the politburo owing to the age restrictions, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was given exemption to remain in the politburo.

The strength of the party central committee was reduced to 85 from 94. Seventeen new faces, including three women, were included in the committee, taking the total women representation to 15.

The five day party congress being held at Kannur in Kerala ended on Sunday.

Sitaram Yechury
CPI(M)
Indian Politics

