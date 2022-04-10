Smriti Irani in verbal spat with Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza over fuel price

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani and All India Mahila Congress chief, Netta D'Souza engaged in a verbal spat while de-boarding a flight at Guwahati airport on Sunday when the latter questioned the minister regarding rise in prices of cooking gas and petrol.

Irani was caught unawares when D'Souza stopped her near the exit door and asked her to answer regarding rise in prices of cooking gas and petrol.

In a video of the incident, which D'Souza recorded in her mobile phone and later shared on her Twitter account, Irani was heard asking the Congress leader why she blocked the way for other passengers. "But everybody is going through this problem because of hike in rates of petrol, LPF," D'Soyza said.

As both were about to de-board the New Delhi-Guwahati flight, a crew staff wished Irani happy Bihu (Assam's biggest festival starting from April 14), D'Souza reacted saying happy Bihu without cooking gas. "You are misappropriating, mam," Irani replied.

Asked about the shortage of cooking gas and "stoves without gas", the minister is heard saying "please don't lie".

The union minister is visiting Guwahati for a zonal conference with officials of state governments of the Northeast and other stakeholders on Monday to discuss about schemes of her ministry.

Minutes later, when both deboarded the flight and were coming out, D'Souza was seen again asking about rise in prices of petrol and LPG cylinders. Irani mentioned about 80 crore people getting free ration and Covid-19 vaccines.

In her tweet, where the minster was also tagged, D'Souza wrote, "Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people's misery!"

Later, she is heard saying that she is being "accosted".

Congress has started protest programmes across the country against hike in prices of petrol and cooking gas.

Domestic LPG cylinders are priced at Rs 998 in Guwahati, while petrol prices have touched Rs 105 per litre.

