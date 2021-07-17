Some scared Congressmen quit due to fear of Central agencies, says Naseem Khan

Senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Naseem Khan on Saturday said some leaders from the party had jumped the ship under the pressure exerted by the BJP through Central agencies but many workers are ready to work fearlessly for the party.

"Some people in Congress are joining other parties out of selfishness. These people are scared and they should leave the Congress party and fearless people join the Congress. Rahul Gandhi is right and we support this stand," the Maharashtra Congress working president said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday told social media workers of Congress virtually that those who are scared of facing the reality and the BJP are free to leave the Congress whereas fearless leaders from outside the Congress should be brought in the party.

Also Read | Those scared of RSS free to leave Congress, fearless welcome to join: Rahul Gandhi

"Since the BJP came to power at the Centre, people from the Opposition have been threatened through institutions like the ED and the CBI. Fearing this pressure, some people in the Congress party have jumped the ship.

The Congress honoured such people by giving them various posts but when the party needs them they are running away out of fear. Many workers are working fearlessly for the Congress party," Khan said.

He said Congress represents the people of all castes and religions.

"Rahul Gandhi's fight is with the fascist ideology. Those who fear the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not be able to fight the battle with Rahul Gandhi and Congress," he added.