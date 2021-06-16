Some tried to break LJP even when my father was hospitalised: Chirag Paswan slams JD(U) for 'engineering' split within LJP

Ousted LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that some people were making attempts to break the party when his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, was hospitalised.

"Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through," Paswan said.

Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people weren't ready for the struggle we had to go through: Chirag Paswan, LJP pic.twitter.com/jis7UswtUE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Hinting at the JD(U) for engineering a split in the LJP, he said, "All of this had conspired when I wasn't well. I even tried to speak to my uncle at that time but I failed."

An emotional Pawan said, "I was looking up to my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) when my father and other uncle passed away... I didn't become an orphan when my father passed away. But I did, when my uncle did this."

Paswan was removed as the LJP chief on Tuesday, with Pashupati Kumar Paras being named his successor.

Paswan on Wednesday contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it is "contrary" to provisions of his organisation.