Sonia Gandhi summons 'virtual' CWC to discuss COVID-19

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has summoned a ‘virtual’ meeting of the Congress Working Committee on April 2 to discuss the rapidly unfolding COVID-19 outbreak.

The Congress Working Committee meeting would be held through video-conferencing, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Congress has been critical of the Modi government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation and has sought a second financial package and asked it to ensure that there was no retrenchment for the next six months.

“There should be no retrenchment in any sector or company whatsoever for the next six months. This should be a law and applicable to every company/enterprise,” AICC spokesman Gourav Vallabh told reporters at a press conference conducted through video conferencing.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram criticised the Modi government for not planning the lockdown.

“Just look at the TV images of hungry children and helpless migrant workers. Has the Narendra Modi government abandoned them to their fate,” Chidambaram asked.