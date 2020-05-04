Sonia Gandhi's call to pick up migrants' travel bill kicks off row

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's direction to party's state units to pick up the tab for rail travel of stranded migrant workers back to their respective home triggered a full- blown political war.

Gandhi's early Monday morning statement attacking the Centre for charging train fare from stranded migrant workers sent the Modi government scrambling for a clarification, while the BJP hit back at the Congress President accusing her of promoting indiscriminate movement of people that could lead to faster spread of infection “like we saw in Italy”.

“We have given the permission to run special trains on states' request. We are dividing the cost in 85-15% (Railway-States) as per the norms. We never asked states to charge money from the stranded labourers,” Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told reporters at the daily Covid-19 briefing.

Amid reports of stranded migrant workers being made to pay for their travel on board ‘Shramik Special’ trains, Gandhi slammed the Modi government of spending Rs 100 crore on just one public programme in Gujarat, an apparent reference to ‘Namaste Trump’ event, accepting Rs 151 crore from Railways for PM-CARES fund and ferrying Indian stranded in foreign countries free of cost.

“...why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress,” the Congress president asked referring migrant workers and labourers as “as ambassadors of the nation’s growth”.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the Congress President in slamming the Modi government over the train fare.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the decision to pick up the tab for travel of migrant workers was taken on Sunday after which Karnataka Congress sent across a cheque of Rs one crore to the state government.

“The Indian National Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard,” Gandhi said.

“This will be the Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them,” she said.

Senior BJP leaders swung into damage control with the ruling party’s social media chief Amit Malviya accusing the Congress of politicising the issue of movement of migrant workers.

“Railway has subsidised 85% and State Govts pay rest 15% (like Madhya Pradesh is). Migrants DON’T pay! Why doesn’t Sonia ask Congress state Govts to pay,” Malviya said.

“Congress is obviously upset at how well India has handled Covid. They would have ideally wanted a lot more people to suffer and die. Promoting indiscriminate movement of people would lead to faster spread of infection, just like we saw in Italy. Is this what Sonia Gandhi wants,” Malviya asked in an apparent reference to the Covid-19 outbreak in Gandhi’s country of birth where nearly 29,000 people have succumbed to the disease.