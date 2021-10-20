Speak Out: October 20, 2021

Speak Out: October 20, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2021, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 06:43 ist

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday "regretted" the "illiterate Modi" tweet by the Karnataka Congress Twitter account, saying that parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse.

Read more 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dk shivakumar
Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Karnataka
Indian Politics
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can pomegranates cure epilsepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilsepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases

 