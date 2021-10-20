Speak Out: October 20, 2021

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday "regretted" the "illiterate Modi" tweet by the Karnataka Congress Twitter account, saying that parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can pomegranates cure epilsepsy?
Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout
Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases