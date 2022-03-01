Stalin's event sets the tone for cohesion to pin down BJP in 2024 LS polls

Rally around to defeat the BJP and protect the founding principles of the nation was the loud and clear message sent out by leaders, at an event led in Chennai on Monday by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, to like-minded parties across the country.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the DMK chief's autobiography in Tamil, 'Ungalil Oruvan,' (One among you, the first part), Stalin in his address made an appeal to parties across the nation to come together.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated.

"I wish to make an appeal, not just to the leaders on this stage, but to everyone who believes in secular values. Our Indian Union is facing a big threat from divisive forces. We all need to come together to defeat them and protect the founding principles of India," the TN CM said.

Stalin who would turn 69 on March 1, thanked all leaders taking part in the event and said he had always dedicated himself to public life and assured that he would remain so forever.

The message of the event also made it clear that the DMK is poised to make concerted attempts to work towards a larger role for the party and its chief Stalin as well at the national level, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin lauded Rahul Gandhi for his recent "BJP can never ever rule over the people of Tamil Nadu," comment and said that it showed that the Congress leader has imbibed the 'Dravidian model' principle. It includes inclusive growth, social justice and more powers to states.

The Constitution should be amended to give more powers to states and for that the Congress, Left parties and all regional parties should lend their support, Stalin said. The TN Chief Minister said the rights of people belonging to a state also were usurped as rights of states were being taken away one by one and all parties have realised this.

The DMK's slogan of 'Manilathil Suyatchi, Mathiyil Kootatchi,' has now become a pan Indian slogan and this was echoed by Gandhi in Parliament, he said. The slogan could be roughly translated as autonomy for states and a share in power at the Centre as well for regional parties.

States being deprived of their powers including in the domain of finance should be halted, the DMK chief said and wanted parties across India to join forces and work together. Pinarayi Vijayan also hit out at the BJP and underscored the unity mantra to defend democracy.

He lauded Stalin for standing up in 'defense of federalism,' whenever it came under attack. When the rights and powers of states are sought to be trampled upon, Stalin stood unflinchingly to secure them, the Kerala CM said.

When India's different cultures, languages and faiths are belittled and sidelined, Stalin had always been unequivocal in championing such causes. Such is his deep sense of commitment to pluralism, federalism, secularism and constitution, Vijayan said.

"We are in times when we should stand united for them, and in defense of our democracy. Only then can we ensure that the communal and authoritarian powers that hold sway in our country today, give way to the progressive, secular and democratic powers that ought to hold sway, if India is to remain free and fair, for all its citizens," the Kerala CM said.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Modi for trying to impose his 'ideas' on the people of Tamil Nadu. When he does not understand that Tamil Nadu is not mere two words, and that it is a 3,000 year old civilisation, then he insults the state and the country also, he claimed. Modi merely stating that he respected Tamil people would not suffice.

"When the people of TN repeatedly ask you and want to talk to you about NEET and you don't answer them, what type of respect is that," the Congress MP demanded to know.

He also hit out at the BJP-led Centre over abrogation of Article 370 that revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and said it was a move that has not happened ever before in the country.

National Conference top leader Omar Abdullah too called upon like-minded secular parties to join forces to take on the BJP and continue the 'struggle' against steps taken by the Centre like the abrogation of Article 370.

Tejashwi Yadav said the nation witnessed attacks on the Constitutional values like freedom equality and justice and more so on social justice. While history shall name the perpetrators of such attacks it shall also not spare others if we "do not fight, resist collectively."

He further said, "let us go back from here with this solemn resolve and pledge."

He also batted for caste based census and redetermine the ceiling of reservation on the lines of the 69 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu.

Pointing to 'sufferings' including that of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who fought for social justice even now, one of the reasons for such suffering is that important independent institutions are compromised and pressurised to function for political ends.

"Particularly, the collegium based judiciary absolutely lacks comprehensive social representation and diversity."

Several parties committed to social justice are keen to fight for reservation in judiciary but it is time to come on streets and make sure that it happens soon, he said.