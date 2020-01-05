State-sponsored attacked on JNU: Opposition parties

Opposition parties including Congress on Sunday alleged that attack on JNU students by masked miscreants was "state-sponsored mayhem."

"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he spoke to Lt Governor Anil Baijal shortly after violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged him to direct police to restore order on the campus.

Expressing shock, Kejriwal said, "Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?, the CM said.

"ABVP goons have been resorting to large scale violence with the support of the administration and it is shameful. We stand in solidarity with the students and teaching community," said CPI(M) in a tweet.

Terming the incident was shocking, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students and youth?",

"Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state-sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic)?" he posed in another tweet.

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaran said "It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students". He also alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government."