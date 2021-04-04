States where opposition faced central agencies' grilling this Assembly election

Four states and a union territory — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry — are either in the middle of their multi-phased Assembly elections or gearing up for elections. Apart from top leaders' rallies, roadshows and colourful speeches, these states also seem to be attracting the attention of central agencies.

Whether in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls or Assembly polls, it can be seen that leaders from parties rivalling the BJP in the respective states are paid a visit from central agencies including Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI or the Income Tax Department.

Here's a look at the poll-bound states and their dalliance with the probe agencies.

West Bengal

Swipes of dynastic politics from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were not the only concern of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. The CBI questioned Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee in an alleged coal scam in February, along with her father-in-law Pawan Arora.

In March, the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons for state minister Partha Chatterjee and former minister Madan Mitra, both of whom are contesting in the ongoing elections, in cases related to chit funds.

TMC's Vivek Gupta, fielded from Jorasanko, was questioned by the ED for hours in relation to the Saradha scam.

Kerala

The Kerala government was in trouble with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding the gold smuggling case, which continues to follow the ruling Left Democratic Front throughout its campaign in the state. The NIA had questioned M Sivasankar, principal secretary to the CM, who was later arrested by the ED.

Kicking up a political storm in Kerala, the Customs had claimed weeks ahead of the elections that prime accused Swapna Suresh has made "shocking revelations" against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers on dollar "smuggling" involving UAE consulate officials.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out at the central agency, alleging it was being used for carrying out a campaign for the BJP and Congress in the poll-bound state.

The ED summoned two top officials of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) last month to appear before it in connection with its probe into the state-owned agency's external borrowings through "Masala Bonds". Notices have been issued to the KIIFB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and deputy CEO.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was interrogated for four days by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in November and was remanded to judicial custody later.

Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department raided DMK chief M K Stalin's daughter Senthamarai and others last week to check "political cash distribution" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. The DMK condemned the Centre for this action and alleged that it had a "political objective".

In September last year, DMK functionary Poonjolai Srinivasan was booked in a case of corruption by the CBI. In this case, Rs 11 crore were earlier recovered from an I-T raid before the 2019 polls in Vellore.

In a case of multiple forex law violations, the ED had seized assets of DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan and his family, worth Rs 89 crore. Another DMK MP Gautham Sigamani was later raided in the same case.

Raiding the opposition is BJP’s coping mechanism when facing electoral defeat. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP for these raids, saying this is the party's 'coping mechanism'.

