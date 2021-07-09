Successful implementation of PMFBY helps Bhagwanth Khuba become Minister

Ensuring successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Bidar district has resulted in Bhagwanth Khuba becoming the Prime Minister Modi headed government, sources in the government said.

PMFBY, a crop insurance scheme launched by the NDA Government in 2016, was one of the pet projects of the PM. In 2016-17 crop year, Bidar received appreciation for maximum coverage.

Khuba was credited with taking special initiatives to ensure maximum enrollment by farmers in the district. Bidar received Rs 149 crore as compensation for crop loss due to excess rain against Rs 13.5 crore premium paid by them in 2016-17. A total of 1.73 lakh farmers enrolled for the crop insurance scheme and 1.21 lakh farmers benefitted from it, Khuba had said earlier.

Success of Bidar district model also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then-Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh. The PM also mentioned the success of Bidar district in his Mann Ki Baat radio address and hailed contributions from local MP Khuba. The PM even gave an example of Khuba's works when he interacted with different state MPs to ensure the centrally-sponsored schemes reaches the common man.

Khuba, a second-time MP from Karnataka was a surprise choice as the Minister of State in the Modi-headed government when rejig took place on July 7.

The PM had liked Khuba for the PMFBY work and rewarded him with the Central Minister's post. By inducting Khuba, the PM also gave representation to the Lingayat, a major community of the state, sources said.