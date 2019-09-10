Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Police drop murder charges

Nearly three months after Tabrez Ansari's lynching case came into light, the Jharkhand Police have dropped the charges of murder against 11 alleged attackers after the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest.

The Jharkhand Police also cited the 'final post mortem report' that Ansari died of a 'cardiac arrest'. After the assault in June, Ansari was arrested and sent to judicial custody and after five days he was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed his injuries.

Tabrez's lawyer and wife questioned the police on their report.

Earlier, a three-member team, headed by the Saraikela-Kharwan Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyullu Dodde, set up to probe the cause of Tabrez's death had held both the police as well as the doctors responsible for Tabrez’s death.

The 24-year-old was allegedly beaten up for over 18 hours and was forced to chant "Jai Shree Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" by the mob before being handed to the police. He died of a 'heart attack' on June 22.