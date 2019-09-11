TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government during an early morning swoop has kept all Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in the region and party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu under house arrest in view of the Chalo Atmakur call given by the party.

Naidu was supposed to leave for Atmakur village in the Palnadu region accompanying the victims of YSRCP attacks and resettle them in their homes. Around 127 families are staying in the relief camp being organised by the party in Guntur.

While police rounded up all TDP leaders in the Krishna,Guntur and Prakasam districts early on Wednesday morning senior leaders Achennaidu and Nannapaneni Rajakumari were arrested by police as they tried to reach Naidus residence. Even Nara Lokesh, the son of Naidu, was stopped by police.

Naidu on Fast

While the police are not allowing anyone including media from meeting Naidu, party sources say that the TDP chief is on fast protesting the crackdown on TDP leaders. Naidu after meeting the victim families in Guntur was supposed to reach Atmakur, one of the affected villages in the faction ridden Palnadu. He even planned to stay there till peace returned to the region.

On the otherhand Guntakal Railway SP and incharge of operations Vikranth Patil told media that Naidu was not under house arrest but will decide on further action if Naidu ventures out. Heavy police bandobast is in place near Naidu's home, in case he decides to venture out.

Even as YSRCP also announced their own Chalo Atmakur yatra in support of alleged victims of TDP atrocities during its five-year long rule, police say that no one will be allowed to break section 144 being imposed in Gurajala area covering Atmakur.

