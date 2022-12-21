Tejashwi lashes out against Goyal's remark about Bihar

Tejashwi lashes out against Goyal's remark about Bihar

'Projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were taken away from his home state Maharashtra to Gujarat and he could not utter a word', Yadav said

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Dec 21 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:58 ist
Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over a remark about the state made inside Parliament by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The RJD leader shared a short video clip, on his Twitter handle, of an exchange between Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha member of his party, and Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House.

Goyal had said, interrupting Jha's speech, "inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (were he to have his way, he would convert the country into Bihar)."

"Look at the insult of Bihar and Biharis by an unwise and arrogant (vivekheen aur ahankari) Union minister. Projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore were taken away from his home state Maharashtra to Gujarat and he could not utter a word. This shows his standing," Yadav said angrily, in Hindi, on the microblogging site.

"The BJP's incompetent MPs from Bihar have sold their conscience (Bihar BJP ke nakara sansadon ne zamir bech diya hai)," the Deputy CM added.

Notably, Jha has written a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also happens to be the Rajya Sabha chairman, demanding an apology from Goyal and expunction of the remark which smacked of "elitism."

