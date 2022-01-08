Tejashwi preparing for 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra' in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is busy preparing for the 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra (March to Remove Unemployment) in the state.

Sources close to Tejashwi Yadav said that he is holding meetings daily with district-level officials of the RJD in Patna, making plans to woo the unemployed youth of Bihar.

"He (Tejashwi) is taking feedback about the moods of the people, especially the youth, from district presidents of RJD and accordingly making plans to counter the Nitish Kumar government. The leaders and policymakers are discussing each and every point before making the strategy for a particular district or Assembly constituency," a source said requested anonymity.

The source further said that Tejashwi Yadav is looking for an appropriate time to announce the date of the Berojgari Hatao Yatra. It has been delayed due to the third wave of Coronavirus.

"Tejashwi Yadav is playing it smartly. He doesn't want the Yatra to become a super spreader event," the source said.

Tejashwi Yadav had announced for the Yatra to counter Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan'. However, Nitish Kumar had postponed the 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' keeping in view the alarming Covid situation. The Chief Minister has postponed his 'Janta Darbar' as well.

