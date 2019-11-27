'Terror incidents in J&K have come down to almost nil'

He was responding to an issue raised by a Congress member on the recent killings of a few people in a terror incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil.

Singh also said that the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been coordinating to fight terrorism in the state.

"Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces that it has now come down to almost nil (Lag bhag na ke barabar)," he said.

