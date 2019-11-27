Tharoor comments on Maha with another word of the day

Shashi Tharoor commented on the latest developments in Maharashtra with another 'Word of the day' on Twitter. “#WordOfTheDay for #Maharashtra: Zugzwang. A situation in chess&other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss.”

This comes after he commented on the situation in Maharashtra using the word ‘Snollygoster’ on November 23. India’s Twitterverse responded uniquely to this tweet commenting on their take of Maharashtra at the same time.

Twitter user @pallavict commented saying “#UddhavThackrey is in zugzwang - he will be soon shedding tears like HD Kumaraswamy #SharadPawar is in zugzwang - as ED comes knocking on the doors of him & his senior Party leaders #cong in zugzwang - BJP has already relegated the No 1 party of Maha to a distant No 4”

Another user, @himanshumandpe1, replied to the tweet commenting, “I play Chess for a hobby and I think its Shiv Sena too. BJP`s Zugzwang trap is over. SS` starts now. Their voter is even more hardcore right-wing than BJP`s from what I have heard. How are they going to project themselves joining NCP and Congress will be interesting to see”

Twitter user @shubhbrahmnakar said, “Ohh Shashi sir always quoting Shakespeare!”

A user, @dramitbharati said, “In chess zugzwang suggest that you are worsening your position after every forced move and eventually you either resign or get checkmated. Current situation Maharashtra superb Shashi Sir.”