Tharoor slams Trump for assault of Hindu priest

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2019, 16:18pm ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2019, 16:18pm ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (PTI File Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to criticise US President Donald Trump for derogatory remarks on immigrants, after the attack on a Hindu priest in New York.
 
Tharoor said, "When the US president targets immigrants and encourages chants of "send her back" at rallies, real harm is inflicted on innocents. Have received reports of a brutal attack on Swami Harish Chander Puri Ji, priest of the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, NY."

 
The Congress leader in his tweet also said, "Swamiji was attacked on Thursday by a man who reportedly screamed: "This is my neighbourhood." Thankfully, this advocate of compassion and harmonious coexistence is recovering from his injuries. The danger of bigoted language, increasingly apparent in our India, hurts the US too."

 
Puri, a priest at Shiv Shakti Peeth temple in Queens, was assaulted on July 21 by a 52-year-old man while walking on the street. The police arrested the assailant and charged him with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

 

