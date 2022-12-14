The rise of Udhayanidhi Stalin in the DMK

When he joined his father Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s cabinet in 2006 in his fourth term as a legislator, M K Stalin was an experienced politician and recognised as an able administrator, thanks to his training ground in Chennai Corporation as its first directly elected mayor.

Contrast this with Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi’s rapid growth in Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). On Wednesday, the 45-year-old joined his father’s cabinet, just 19 months after making his electoral debut from the family’s pocket borough of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in the state capital.

This is not the only difference. Udhay’s ascension is not being contested - not even a whimper - by anyone within the party and first family, including his aunt Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the DMK’s face in New Delhi.

An actor and an influential film producer, Udhay’s political outing began only in 2018, but he actively campaigned for the DMK in 2019 and 2021 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Karunanidhi delayed anointing Stalin his successor due to pressure and opposition from within his own family as elder son M K Alagiri publicly protested his brother’s elevation.

Udhay didn’t have to face any such protest or competition to be elevated as the youth wing secretary in 2019 and a minister now in 2022 with Stalin firmly in control of the DMK.

Read | Udhayanidhi sworn in as minister, joins father Stalin’s cabinet

Right from Durai Murugan, next only to Stalin in the cabinet, to several seniors queuing up to wish Udhay as he took charge of the ministry on Wednesday lays bare the fact that his elevation will be smooth, unlike that of his father. Messages congratulating Udhay were prominent on social media pages of almost all DMK leaders.

Political observers said Udhay, with his elevation done sans any hindrance, should prove that his mettle through performance, and asked him to take a leaf out of his father’s playbook by taking along the seniors, listening to the advice of bureaucrats, and being prompt in file work. He should not emerge as a power centre within the government that will eventually raise questions over his father’s authority, they warned.

Prof. Ramu Manivannan, who taught history at the University of Madras, told DH that the DMK and Stalin will now be forced to get into “defensive mode” on the issue of dynastic politics and attract a lot more criticism.

“The elevation which is too fast and too early defies the concept of democratic governance and circumvents people’s consent. People’s consent is being taken for granted by political parties. We know how many years Stalin had to wait to become a minister,” Manivannan said.

However, senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh differs. He told DH that Udhay has “worked hard” in the past four years and is now taking a “formal responsibility” rather than being an “extra constitutional authority.”

“As a minister, Udhay is bound by rules, and norms which will need a certain amount of discipline. He will learn the ropes of administration as he will now come under interaction with senior bureaucrats,” Singh said.

On the question of the future of leaders like Kanimozhi, Prof. Manivannan said since the coronation is taking place in broad daylight and is unfolding in front of other’s eyes, it is for the concerned to “make adjustments to the current developments” and find a “way to survive.”

Groomed by Karunanidhi, Stalin climbed up the ladder slowly in the DMK – was appointed youth wing secretary in 1983, deputy general secretary in 2003, treasurer (2008), working president (2017) and president (2018). Three years after he joined the cabinet, Stalin was elevated as deputy chief minister in 2009, and he brought back DMK to power in 2021.

In fact, according to sources, the “hurry” in inducting Udhay into the cabinet is to ensure that he doesn’t have to wait for decades together like his father to attain the DMK throne. Though there is no visible protest in the DMK, the opposition is blazing all guns against Stalin throwing the dynasty politics barb at him.

“Stalin has taken the right decision by inducting his son to the cabinet and sending a clear signal within the DMK, a party which will be in power at a time the AIADMK is in a complete disarray and BJP is trying to find its feet. Stalin will train him and groom him to take up the responsibilities from him,” Singh said.

Singh added that Udhay has to learn the “art of patience” from his father Stalin and also respecting elders. “He has got a wonderful teacher in Stalin much like the latter had a mentor in Karunanidhi.”