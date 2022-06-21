This is 3rd attempt to pull down MVA govt: Sharad Pawar

This is third attempt to pull down MVA govt: Sharad Pawar

A veteran politician, Pawar is the chief architect of the MVA

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 21 2022, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 19:16 ist

 Amid the Eknath Shinde-triggered rebellion, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that this was the third attempt to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 

“In the last two-and-a-half years, this is the third attempt to pull down the government….twice it has happened earlier….when the government was being formed some MLAs were taken to Gurgaon and Haryana. When they returned, Uddhav Thackeray could form the government,” Pawar tweeted. 

Also read: Resort politics returns as Maharashtra BJP relocates MLAs amid horse-trading fears

A veteran politician, Pawar is the chief architect of the MVA.

"Eknath Shinde never told us about his Chief Ministerial  ambitions. This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. I am sure Uddhav Thackeray will handle the situation,” he told reporters in New Delhi. 

When asked about the MLC election results, Pawar said cross-voting happened in such polls in the past as well and there was nothing new in that.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Pawar
MVA
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

 