This is third attempt to pull down MVA govt: Sharad Pawar

Amid the Eknath Shinde-triggered rebellion, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that this was the third attempt to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“In the last two-and-a-half years, this is the third attempt to pull down the government….twice it has happened earlier….when the government was being formed some MLAs were taken to Gurgaon and Haryana. When they returned, Uddhav Thackeray could form the government,” Pawar tweeted.

A veteran politician, Pawar is the chief architect of the MVA.

"Eknath Shinde never told us about his Chief Ministerial ambitions. This is an internal issue of Shiv Sena, whatever they decide we're with them. I am sure Uddhav Thackeray will handle the situation,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

When asked about the MLC election results, Pawar said cross-voting happened in such polls in the past as well and there was nothing new in that.