Those vaccinated against Covid-19 are 'Baahubali': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave the sobriquet ‘Baahubali’ to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This vaccine is given in ‘Baahu’ (arms), those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Covid-19,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the only way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic was by becoming ‘Baahubali’ by getting vaccinated in the arm.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 40 crore mark since the drive was launched on January 16.

According to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the vaccination drive has been picking up speed with every 10 crore mark.

He said it took 85 days to administer 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The next 10 crore doses were administered within 45 days, while the country crossed the 30-crore mark in the next 29 days.

It took 24 days to administer another 10 crore doses which took the cumulative doses administered to 40-crore mark.

