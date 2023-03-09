Tipra Motha won't repeat IPFT's mistake: Pradyot Deb Barma

Pradyot Deb Barma, the chief of Tipra Motha, the regional party which emerged as the second largest party in Tripura recently, on Thursday said it would not repeat the mistake committed by IPFT when it joined hands with BJP without a constitutional solution for the state's tribal population.

"Tipra Motha will sit in the opposition till an official notification regarding appointment of an interlocutor for constitutional solution to our problems is issued. We don't want to join the government for two-three ministerial positions. The IPFT had joined the government in 2018 based on assurance, got a few ministerial berths and thereafter could not raise their voice for solving the problems of the indigenous people. We will not repeat the IPFT's mistake," Deb Barma said in a Facebook Live chat on Thursday evening.

The statement comes a day after a delegation of Tipra Motha led by Deb Barma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and others in Agartala. After the two-hour-long meeting, Deb Barma told reporters that Shah assured him to appoint an interlocutor for finding a constitutional solution for the tribals. "The Home Minister gave me an assurance and so let's wait for the official notification," he said.

Tipra Motha had contested its maiden Assembly elections in Tripura on February 16 and emerged as the second largest party by winning 13 seats. The party had contested in 42 seats but won in 13 tribal-dominated constituencies. Tipra Motha had made "Greater Tipraland" state as its main poll plank.

IPFT contested in five seats as per its pre-poll alliance with BJP and won only one. The only IPFT MLA, Sukla Charan Naotia, took oath as a minister on Wednesday.

When asked if Greater Tipraland and the constitutional solution were the same, Deb Barma said, "Both come under the constitutional solution. When we begin talks, we will go with our demand and let them say what they offer. If they agree about direct funding to the autonomous council, protection of the land of the tribals and village police, we will ask them to fulfill and see how we move forward," he said.

No Greater Tipraland:

Earlier in the day, Tripura CM Manik Saha said BJP would never support "Greater Tipraland" as demanded by Tipra Motha but will work more to address the socio-economic issues of the tribals. Saha on Thursday told reporters that implementing the promises made in BJP's "vision document" for the tribals would be one of the priorities of the new government.