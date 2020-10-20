Tired of BJP misrule, people self-immolating outside UP assembly: Akhilesh Yadav

Alleging that people are "fed up" with the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said they are "forced" to immolate themselves in front of the state assembly to get justice as their voices are otherwise not heard.

"The people of the state are fed up with the BJP misrule due to which they are forced to immolate themselves in front of state assembly to get justice for themselves. The assembly building and Lok Bhawan have offices of the chief minister, ministers and senior officers but they are not hearing the voice of the common man," Akhilesh said in a statement issued here.

Lucknow's high-security zone of Hazratganj having the state assembly and various ministries located there appear to be fast emerging as a "self-immolation bid point" with three to four protesters trying to resort to this drastic measure on a daily basis, an official here said.

Claiming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted that he has few days left at the helm, Akhilesh said, "The CM has realised that he could not stand in the next assembly polls in UP. That's why he is now busy in Bihar elections to avoid the voice of people emanating from UP."

"The people are not heard in districts and due to which harassed people are coming to the state capital and attempting immolation. The BJP leadership is under utter depression as it did not have any scheme for people", he said.

Slamming Adityanath, the SP chief said, "The CM is only taking credit and inaugurating projects initiated during the SP regime. His only work is listing work of SP regime in his name."

Regarding the inauguration of OPD services at Super Specialty Cancer Institute here, Akhilesh said it was built during the SP regime and that the government was "sleeping" in the past four years only to put a plaque of its name there.

"People's memory is not that weak that they forget so easily that it was SP regime's work. It was inaugurated in SP regime, now what was the need to do it again. Since 2017, they are only now starting OPD services there..." he said.