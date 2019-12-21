TMC delegation to meet kin of victims who died in UP

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will visit Lucknow on Sunday to meet the families of those who died, in alleged police firing, during protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A release posted on the TMC’s official Twitter handle quoted the party’s general secretary Subrata Bakshi stating that the delegation will visit Uttar Pradesh on a "humanitarian mission."

"Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," Bakshi said.

The four-member delegation will be led by former TMC MP and Rail Minister Dinesh Trivedi. Other members of the delegations are TMC MPs Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas.

"The delegation is expected to reach Lucknow tomorrow (Sunday, December 22). Several people died in police firing in various parts Uttar Pradesh on December 20 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," stated the release.

The development comes a day after 11 people were killed in the police firing in Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.