TMC to conduct organisational reshuffle to iron out faction feud

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to conduct a major organisational reshuffle to iron out the faction feud in the party. The ruling party in West Bengal is currently aiming to deal with the internal feud between the old guard and upcoming leaders.

TMC sources said that the organisational overhaul will start with the northern districts of Bengal. TMC lost to BJP in all the eight seats in the in North Bengal in them last Lok Sabha elections.

“We had to pay heavily in the last Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections due to the faction feud. Ensuing smooth coordination at all level in the party is now our top priority,” a senior TMC leader said.

He also said that there is considerable friction in North Bengal between the youth wing of TMC and district leaders which the party leadership is seeking to iron out prior to the 2021 Assembly election. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections the then TMC youth wing leader Nisith Pramanik joined BJP and defeated his former party.

However, the TMC leadership want to tread cautiously with organisational reshuffle as just replacing a section of party leaders with another in key posts may further intensify the faction feud. Sources said they want to ensure that those given key party posts should work smoothly with leaders whom they replaced.

The feud between the district leadership and youth wing of the party is also plaguing TMC in the South 24 Paraganas district.

As for the districts of Jhargram, West Medinipur and Purulia the relationship between TMC leaders holding key party post and others in the party is considerably sour. TMC leadership is apprehensive that this may have an adverse effect on the party’s performance in the next Assembly elections.

“Hopefully we can resolve our internal differences before the Assembly elections and put up a united fight against BJP,” the TMC leader said.