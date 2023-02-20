Top developments in Thackeray-Shinde row after EC order

The Election Commission’s decision to award the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s faction has not gone down well with the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The former chief minister is on his toes to keep the faction intact, as Shinde might try to "attract" more leaders and party workers to his side.

Let’s take a look at 10 important recent developments in Thackeray vs Shinde battle.

1. Uddhav moves SC against EC order; apex court denies urgent hearing

As the Uddhav camp is disgruntled with the EC's order, Thackeray knocked at Supreme Court's door but the apex court denied an urgent hearing of the plea on Monday. Thackeray wanted a stay order on EC’s decision from the SC.

2. Uddhav calls urgent meeting at Sena Bhawan on February 20

In order to draft a fresh strategy to counter Ekanth Shinde and bolster party’s organisational structure, Uddhav has called a meeting of top party leaders at 12:30 pm on Monday.

3. 'Mogambo khush hua': Uddhav slams Shah

While speaking at a public meeting on February 19, Uddhav took a jibe at Amit Shah saying "Mogambo khush hua". He even slammed Eknath Shinde for a vertical split in the age-old party.

4. Got 'bow and arrow' symbol due to blessings of Shivaji, says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde expressed happiness on getting hold of Shiv Sena party name and symbol. Shinde reiterated that he was carrying forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shinde and Amit Shah shared a stage on February 19 after EC's order.

5. Rs 2,000 crore changed hands for Sena symbol, alleges Sanjay Raut

Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made a shocking allegation against the Shinde faction. He said Rs 2,000 crore changed hands for securing the political party name and symbol. The Shinde camp has refuted this claim saying it is a "baseless" statement.

6. Won't get involved in Thackeray-Shinde row after EC order, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has refrained from jumping in the Thackeray vs Shinde fight. The veteran leader said loss of 'bow and arrow' will not make any difference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction as people will accept its new poll symbol.

7. After party name and symbol, Shinde now eyes Shiv Sena 'shakhas'

After getting hold of the party name and symbol, CM Shinde is now eyeing Shiv Sena 'shakhas', which are considered integral to the party’s organisational structure since its inception. However, Raut said that 'shakhas' and shakah pramukh will definitely back Uddhav.

8. 'Prepare for polls': Charged up Uddhav tells party workers

Even after losing the party name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray is confident that his faction can win elections against the BJP and Shinde. To keep party workers' zeal high, Uddhav delivered a speech outside Matoshree. He told workers to be ready for polls, as the BMC elections are expected soon.

9. Amit Shah takes a dig at Uddhav

After EC’s decision, Shah said that those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have now found which side the truth was on. He reiterated there was no agreement on sharing the chief minister's post.

10. AAP slams EC ruling on Shiv Sena factions

The AAP has jumped in the Sena row saying the EC’s ruling was an extension of the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus.’ 'Operation Lotus' is a term used by opposition parties alleging foul play on the part of the BJP to topple governments in states by poaching legislators and bringing about splits in ruling parties.