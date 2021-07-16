Trinamool Congress wants Women's Reservation Bill in Monsoon Session

Trinamool Congress on Friday demanded that the Narendra Modi government should bring the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and get it passed.

Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien said that the BJP in its 2014 and 2019 manifesto had promised to bring the Bill if it comes to power.

However, he said, the BJP has not moved an inch on these bills. "Trinamool Congress demands that the Bill be brought in the Monsoon Session. There are 19 sittings during this session and we don't want a delay," he told reporters.

Even without any quota, he said, Trinamool Congress has 41% among the Lok Sabha MPs are women while the corresponding figure in Rajya Sabha is 36%.

In the upcoming session, he said, his party would raise mismanagement of Covid-19 handling, faltering economy, inflation and fuel price.

Riding high on the successive victories in West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress is expected to be "super aggressive" during the Session, as the BJP has been its principal political opponent in the state polls.

"We will be constructive opposition but at the same time we would not be compromising on our political attack on the BJP," a senior Trinamool leader said.

The party will be demanding that new bills should be sent to Parliamentary committees for scrutiny. The party also has objections to a Bill that seeks to ban strikes in defence production units.

