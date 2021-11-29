Trinamool to tweak its constitution for greater role in national politics against BJP

While the Trinamool Congress is maintaining an aggressive political stand in Delhi with the commencement of the Parliament’s winter session, back home in Kolkata, the party is gearing up for a nationwide expansion.

In its national working committee meeting in Kolkata on Monday, a decision was taken to re-work the party's constitution, and take steps that can catapult the party and its chief Mamata Banerjee, as strong contenders against the BJP.

In the recent past, the party has been strengthening its presence in states beyond Bengal. It has started indulging in local politics in other states, in Tripura, Goa; and in Meghalaya with the defection of 12 Congress MLAs.

Also Read | Municipality polls vote share in Tripura makes Trinamool Congress confident for 2023 battle

In the meeting of the national working committee, the issue of bringing about necessary amendments to the party's constitution, that facilitate expansion and give it a stronger national character, was taken up for discussion.

Senior Trinamool leader and MP in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien said that while the constitution will change, there will be no change in Trinamool’s DNA. In other words, there will not be any change in the party's inherent policy structure.

Pavan Varma, a former Janata Dal (United) leader who recently joined Trinamool, termed the meeting a ‘historical’ one. The Trinamool is now going to take all steps needed for being a national player, and for giving the BJP a straight competition.

The working committee, besides having working committee members, also had special invitees. The next such meet may take place in New Delhi, instead of Kolkata.

The party now sees its supremo, Mamata Banerjee, as the strongest leader who can offer the ruling BJP a straight fight, given her long stint not only as chief minister but also has been an aggressive leader on the national political turf. The Trinamool leadership believes that the party would emerge as a strong political force in the 2024 general elections.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: