Tripura to vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27; counting on March 2

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the Assembly election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura, for the year 2023.

Tripura will vote on February 16, while Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27.

Counting for all three states will take place on March 2.

Here's the full schedule:



The Model Code of Conduct will now come into effect.

Addressing a press conference, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there are 62.8 lakh voters in the three states combined.

Tripura is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Meghalaya and Nagaland. The term of the three Assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

More to follow...