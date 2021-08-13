Twitter trying to define nation's politics: Rahul Gandhi on ban

Rahul Gandhi, whose account was recently temporarily suspended by Twitter, on Friday accused the social media platform of "interfering" in the country's political process and trying to define the nation's politics, which he said amounted to "attack on the democratic structure of the country."

"It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says. So this is not only patently unfair, this is their breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform," Gandhi said in a video statement, a day after Congress alleged that Twitter locked its official account and handles of its other leaders.

"By shutting down my Twitter they are interfering in our political process. A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician I don't like that, Gandhi said.

Also Read — Twitter locks Congress's official handle, party claims govt pressure

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi. This is not you know simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down. I have 19-20 million followers. You are denying them the right to an opinion. That’s what you are doing... And for the investors this is a very dangerous thing because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter," the former Congress President said days after his party made a huge political campaign around the issue.

On Friday, the Congress started a campaign "I am Rahul Gandhi" with many party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi changing her profile picture with that of her brother Rahul. On Monday, the Mahila Congress had organised a flash protest march from Press Club of India to Parliament while the Youth Congress had led a protest outside Twitter India office in the national capital, alleging that the government is trying to silence the voice being raised by the Opposition against the rape and murder of a dalit girl in Delhi. On August 8, a meeting of top party functionaries at the AICC also discussed the issues and decided to scale up the protest further, giving "Daro Mat" (don't be scared) message to the microblogging site.

The Congress said the Twitter accounts of its communication department chief Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken, party's Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh and the Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev were also locked.

Clearly, the Congress is not in a mood to lose the momentum on the issue as the idea of social media control resonates with people.

"Our democracy is under attack. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. As Indians, we have to ask the question: are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us?" Gandhi said, seeking to amplify the message from the temporary suspension of the account of the Congress leaders to the large issue of controlling the political narrative.

"Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here," Gandhi said.