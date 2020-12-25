Two AAP MPs heckle PM Modi in Parliament's Central Hall, demand repealing of new Farm Laws

Two Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs on Friday heckled Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Central Hall of Parliament demanding repeal of the new farm laws that has farmers from Punjab and Haryana protesting at Delhi’s borders for the past one month.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann – both AAP – raised slogans and displayed placards as the Prime Minister arrived in Parliament’s Central Hall to offer tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.

Read | Not a single benefit, but a lot of harm: Arvind Kejriwal on farm laws

Singh and Mann continued to raise slogans and wave placards as Modi offered tributes to Vajpayee and interacted with other MPs gathered on the occasion.

“Pro-farmer slogans echoed in the Central Hall to open the closed eyes and ears of the Modi government,” Mann, a Lok Sabha member for Sangrur in Punjab, said.

AAP is making inroads in Punjab, which has witnessed a rivalry between the Congress and the Akali Dal for the past few decades with BJP playing the supporting role to the Akalis.

Read: Try new farm laws for a year or two, amendments will be made if not found beneficial: Rajnath to farmers

Earlier, Opposition parties, which opposed the farm bills in parliament in September, had petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and ask the Modi government to repeal the laws.

Braving the winter chill, thousands of farmers – mostly from Punjab and Haryana – have been camping on the borders of Delhi, protesting against the three farm laws for a month, contending that the “reforms” were only meant to help corporates and not the farmers.