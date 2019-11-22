Two men lynched in Bengal over cattle theft suspicion

The lynch mobs claimed two more victims on Thursday -- this time in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

Suspected of 'cattle theft', 30-year-old Prakash Das and 28-year-old Rabiul Islam were stopped by a mob, questioned and then beaten mercilessly, and their pick-up van set on fire after removing the cattle. Even though the police intervened and took the duo to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

The police have arrested 14 people in connection with the case and launched an investigation.

Panchayat Pradhan Alema Yasmin, according to The Telegraph, said, "When I went to the spot, I came to know that they had been badly beaten and their vehicle set on fire. We condemn such attacks".

West Bengal is among the only three Indian States that have anti-lynching laws, the other two being Manipur and Rajasthan. In the event of a death by lynching in the state, the sentence can extend to death penalty from just life imprisonment with a fine (Rs 5 lakh).

The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill was passed by the TMC government earlier in August and was backed by the CPI(M) and Congress.

The bill neither had support nor faced opposition from the BJP, who claimed it "may be used for settling political scores", according to India Today.