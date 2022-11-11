Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknath Shinde

In a significant development, Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. This comes as a major jolt to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray - as the number of MPs who switched sides swelled to 13.

Kirtikar (79) was a close aide of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and had spearheaded several movements. Kirtikar is currently an MP from Mumbai North Central.

Shinde made the formal announcement late on Friday evening. "Kirtikar saheb joined the Balasahebachi Shiv Sena today, we welcome him," Shinde said.