Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP joins Eknath Shinde

Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknath Shinde

The number of MPs who switched sides has swelled to 13

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 22:18 ist
Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknath Shinde. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a significant development, Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. This comes as a major jolt to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray - as the number of MPs who switched sides swelled to 13.

Kirtikar (79) was a close aide of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and had spearheaded several movements. Kirtikar is currently an MP from Mumbai North Central.

Shinde made the formal announcement late on Friday evening. "Kirtikar saheb joined the Balasahebachi Shiv Sena today, we welcome him," Shinde said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

 