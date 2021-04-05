Unlike UPA, Modi govt lets law agencies do business as per law: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in Thiruvanthapuram took a jibe at the UPA government and the LDF. She said that the Narendra Modi government allowed law enforcement agencies to carry out their business as per law, unlike the UPA government.
She alleged that the agencies weren't allowed to investigate the corruption that rocked the UPA government.
In Modi Govt, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. During UPA, mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate, news agency ANI quoted her as saying.
She added that the Congress was the LDF's "B-team."
