'Modi govt lets law agencies do business as per law'

Unlike UPA, Modi govt lets law agencies do business as per law: Nirmala Sitharaman

She alleged that the agencies weren't allowed to investigate the corruption that rocked the UPA government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2021, 04:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 04:41 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference, ahead of Kerala Assembly Polls, in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference in Thiruvanthapuram took a jibe at the UPA government and the LDF. She said that the Narendra Modi government allowed law enforcement agencies to carry out their business as per law, unlike the UPA government.

She alleged that the agencies weren't allowed to investigate the corruption that rocked the UPA government.

In Modi Govt, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. During UPA, mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate, news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

She added that the Congress was the LDF's "B-team."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirmala Sitharaman
Congress
LDF
Narendra Modi
UPA
Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls

DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 