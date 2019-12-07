Unnao incident: Yogi govt gets flak, Akhilesh on dharna

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh found itself cornered after the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers hit the streets in the state capital on Saturday demanding resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the rape survivor, who was set ablaze two days ago in Unnao district, died from extensive burn injuries at a Delhi hospital late on Friday night.

Adityanath said that a fast track court would hear the case so that the perpetrators were punished quickly.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Unnao and met the family of the deceased, SP president Akhilesh Yadav embarked on a dharna before the state assembly in protest against what he alleged the ''total failure'' of the BJP government in ensuring the safety of the women.

''Priyanka Gandhi has assured us that she will make sure that we get justice,'' a member of the deceased's family said.

''The state government should resign on moral grounds...police failed to act on the victim's complaint....this government has failed to ensure the safety of the women,'' Priyanka said.

Police resorted to lathi-charge when hundreds of Congress workers, carrying posters and banners, laid siege to the BJP office in the state capital. Many workers sustained injuries in the cane charge.

Akhilesh Yadav said that it was a 'black day' for the country and demanded the resignation of the entire cabinet of Adityanath. ''This government does not deserve to be in the office even for a minute,'' he said.

BSP supremo Mayawati demanded enactment of strict laws to deal with cases of rapes.

UP government has rushed two of its ministers to Unnao to meet the family of the deceased. ''The government will provide every possible help to the family,'' said a senior BJP leader here.

The victim was set ablaze by five persons, including the two, who had allegedly raped her, while she was on way to meet her lawyer to discuss the progress of the case against the accused persons.

In her statement recorded before a magistrate, the victim named all the five accused persons. Two of the attackers, Shubham Trivedi and Shivam, were cousins. All the five accused persons have been arrested.