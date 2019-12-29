UP cop rejects allegations of manhandling Priyanka

In the eye of the storm for allegedly ‘manhandling’ Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, circle officer (CO) in UP police Archana Singh on Sunday claimed that she was only following the protocol and rejected allegations that she had misbehaved with the Congress leader.

UP government also on Sunday rejected the charge while the BJP termed it as “political gimmick “ by Priyanka to gain publicity.

“ At no point of time did I misbehave with Madam ( Priyanka)...I was simply doing my duty”, Singh said here.

The police official said that she had sought to know from the Congress leader the route to be taken by her but neither she nor the Congress leaders were forthcoming.

”We tried to stop her from going on foot and also by two-wheeler later due to security concerns”, Singh added.

Lucknow police chief Kalanidhi Naithani also came to the defence of the CO.

Meanwhile, UP ministers, as well as the saffron party leaders, also rubbished the manhandling charge by Priyanka.

“Anyone, who violates the law, will be acted against even if that someone happens to be Priyanka...no one is above the law”, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here.

BJP leaders termed allegations by the Congress general secretary as a political ploy to be in the limelight. “Congress is desperate to strengthen itself in the state and to that Priyanka has been resorting to such gimmicks, “ said a senior UP BJP leader.

Congress workers on Sunday took to the streets and held a demonstration in protest against the alleged incident.

Priyanka had claimed that she was grabbed by her collar by the CO in a bid to prevent her from going to meet the family members of former IPS officer S.R.Darapuri, who was arrested for taking part in CAA protests.