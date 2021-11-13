Uttar Pradesh needs 'Yogya' govt, not Yogi: Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP government over rising prices and the farmers' problems, and said that the state needed a 'yogya' (able) government and not 'Yogi' (Yogi Adityanath) government.

Addressing a public meeting at Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP president also asked the BJP to answer its 'failures' in the state rather than seeking votes for the 2024 general elections.

"I have come to know that the chief minister does know how to operate a laptop or cell phone...such a person is not fit to be the CM of the state...the state needs yogya and not Yogi government," he said.

"The BJP appears to be more worried about 2024...it should instead answer about the rising prices, rocketing prices of petrol and diesel, unemployment and the problems being faced by the farmers," Akhilesh added.

He also demanded immediate publication of the electoral rolls in UP. "BJP is staring at defeat in UP....this is the reason that the electoral rolls have not been published so far...they should be published immediately," he said.

Incidentally union home minister and Adityanath addressed a public meeting at Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha constituency of Akhilesh, on Saturday where they attacked the SP president over the latter's appeasement politics.

