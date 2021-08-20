Vajpayee, Nehru 'ideal' leaders, says Nitin Gadkari

Expressing dismay at the disruptions during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has described former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru as “ideal leaders”, and asked all political parties to introspect about their conduct in Parliament.

Gadkari’s praise of Nehru and Vajpayee in the same breath came at a function organised by Hindi news channel News Nation, at a time when a large number of BJP leaders lose no opportunity to criticise Nehru for his policies ranging from the handling of Kashmir to the 1962 war against China.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were the two ideal leaders of Indian democracy. Both of them used to say that they will maintain democratic dignity,” the former BJP president said.

He was responding to questions on the disruption by Opposition parties during the recent Monsoon Session of Parliament.

He said that Vajpayee's legacy was a source of inspiration for all leaders and Nehru had also made a significant contribution to Indian democracy.

Gadkari recalled how Vajpayee had once chided him for repeated disruptions in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

“When I met Atalji, he told me that this was not the way to act in a democracy and that it was important to convey one’s message to the people,” the Union Minister said.

Gadkari said the opposition's favourite retort to questions on disruptions was that the BJP too behaved in a similar manner when in opposition.

“That is true... I would say that the nature of the chair is such that whoever sits there behaves the same way. We should all introspect and maintain some dignity,” he said.

