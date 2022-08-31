Vasundhara Raje fights to find space in BJP's Rajasthan campaign ahead of polls

Ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in Rajasthan, BJP leaders at the centre are formulating strategies but former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje is not seen anywhere around it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address BJP OBC morcha meet in Jodhpur on September 10, party sources said on August 30. Party sources confirmed that this can be ascribed as an attempt to woo OBC voters for the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the party's National President Nadda may also address the OBC Morcha and Booth Sammelan convention.

However, senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is struggling to find a space in the battle to retain her dominance in Rajasthan BJP.

"Singh will be travelling to Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Jaipur between September 2 and 4 to attend a series of meetings with party leaders and also interact with groups of professionals and civil society members as part of the BJP’s outreach," a functionary, requesting anonymity told Hindustan Times.

Even though the BJP is not apparently giving much attention to Raje, she is not sitting quietly. As per a report by The Indian Express, posters with the slogan "Kaho dil se, Vasundhara phir se" were seen in different parts of the state.

While the central leaders of the party are not apparently in a mood to put Raje at the forefront, many senior leaders in Rajasthan have shown support for her. "Raje is a fighter… she will not give up. It does not matter who supports her," a party leader who is familiar with the developments in Rajasthan told the IE.

Party insiders also told the publication of BJP’s "apprehensions" about Raje’s working in the state as the party has "taken into consideration complaints of the state leadership against her".

(With inputs from agency.)