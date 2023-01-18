Vijayan calls for 'new resistance' against BJP rule

The veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly 'trying to destroy' the country's federal structure

PTI
PTI, Khammam (Telangana),
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:59 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao welcomes Kerala CM P Viajayan for the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) party's rally. Credit: PTI Photo

Accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of "undoing" the foundations of nation's democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution.

Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS here, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly "trying to destroy" the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments.

Also read | BRS meet: KCR targets two birds with one stone - national image, counter dissidence

"I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people's resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," the CM said. The meet was also attended by leaders including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BRS
BJP
Indian Politics
Pinarayi Vijayan
K Chandrashekar Rao

