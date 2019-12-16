Violent anti-CAA protests linked to Rahul relaunch: BJP

‘Congress is firing from the shoulders of students’ is how the BJP reacted as the Opposition party lent its full support to protests against citizenship bill.

While party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah said some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest and asked students not to fall into their trap, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Congress of “giving everything a communal colour”.

Patra linked the Congress support to protestors with “plan" to re-launch Rahul Gandhi.

“What is the reason that a Parivar Bachao Rally (Desh Bachao Rally) of Congress happens on Saturday to allegedly launch Rahul Gandhi and incidents of violence begin from Sunday. There is a smell of conspiracy in this,” he said.

Patra said that “Rahul and Responsibility, both beginning with the letter R, cannot go hand in hand”. People of the county realised it long back “when Rahul joined the protest of Tukde Tukde gang during a protest in JNU,” he added.

Accusing Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporting the protests of trying to spread “anarchy”, Patra said they are hatching a conspiracy to foment trouble through “politics of hate”.

“Opposition parties are opposing Citizenship Amendment Act without any factual basis. The manner in which some political parties are trying to make students pawns for their political ambitions is totally condemnable,” he said.

Patra sought to bracket leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Mamata Banerjee, D Raja, Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP’s Amanatullah Khan in the same category and accused them of engaging in “politics of appeasement”.