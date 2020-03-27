'Chant Jai Ram, invoke divine powers to fight COVID-19'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad asks people to chant Jai Ram to invoke divine powers to win the war against coronavirus

Anand Mishra
Anand Mishra, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 22:36 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Various Hindu organisations associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday prescribed “Vijaya Mahamantra” and invoke the interventions of divine power to win the war against COVID-19.

Reminding that India is a spiritual country, VHP said divine blessings are important in fighting such crises.

“We appeal to the entire country to invoke the intervention of divine powers in this difficult hour. For only half an hour, each and every family should collectively remember their Ishta Daiva and chant on a Japa Mala (a string of 108+1 prayer beads) the 'Vijay Mahamantra' (Shri Ram Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram) 108 times every day,” Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Akhand Paramdham, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, and Alok Kumar, President and Working President of VHP said in a joint statement.

"We firmly believe that we will win the war with the blessings of the ‘para’ and ‘apara’ (absolute and relative) powers,” they said, while noting the work being done by the central government, the state governments and various organisations to meet the challenge of fighting the coronavirus threat. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier added a humanitarian angle to the celebration of Navratra urging people to feed nine families per day during the 21-day lockdown period in the nation.

