Wasn't interested, contesting for well-wishers: Kharge

Was not interested, contested after pressure from well-wishers: Mallikarjun Kharge on Cong prez polls

Kharge, however, appears to be confident about winning

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 22:40 ist
Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in the running for Congress party president, on Friday, said that though he was not interested in contesting the election, he agreed after being pressured by well-wishers.

“I was not interested in contesting presidential polls. Since my well-wishers have pressurised me, I have decided to fight,” he said.

He was, however, confident about winning, as he said, “I will never be a rubber stamp president,” but added that he would consult the Gandhi family before taking any major decision for the party.

Also Read | Congress polls: Happy with MP reception, didn't get such welcome in some states, says Tharoor

Insisting that without the Gandhi family nobody can do politics in Congress, Kharge said, “I never feel insulted if any members of Gandhi family influenced me while taking decisions on the party affairs.”

Refuting the criticism that the Gandhis would remain a power centre in the party, the senior Congress leader said: “What is wrong if the party leaders in future met the Gandhi family? Our party runs on democratic principles and we will discuss with everybody.”

“I believe in collective leadership. I will take suggestions from all. One person can’t do everything. After the victory, my first priority was to implement the resolution passed in the party’s Udaipur conclave,” he said.

“Several party leaders met me and expressed their support. However, I never told them not to vote for my rival candidate Shashi Tharoor,” he said.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Shashi Tharoor
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 