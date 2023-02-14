We condemn 'intimidation tactics': Cong on I-T teams survey at BBC offices

The Congress on Tuesday termed as "intimidation tactics" the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC offices and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.

Also Read | BJP slams BBC's 'venomous' reporting on India, says I-T department should be allowed to do its work

Reacting to the development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under Modi Government. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices."

Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of Press under Modi Govt. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices. No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 14, 2023

"No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this," he said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the party is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani issue, the "government is after the BBC".

He also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the IT raid at BBC's offices "reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism".

"We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he said in a tweet.

The IT raid at BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 14, 2023

The action by the IT Department comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary -- India: The Modi Question.